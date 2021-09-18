Odododiodioo Demo Leaders Grabbed

Four persons who are suspected to be behind the demonstration which took place at Jamestown in Accra on Saturday, 18th September 2021 have been arrested by the Police.

The suspects namely; Salaami Abubakari, 36; Daniel Opare Oman, 43; Edward Holm, 38, and Daniel Clottey, 41 years old respectively are believed to be the ringleaders, who led scores of people to allegedly block a road at Jamestown by burning car tyres, further creating a sense of fear and

disorder.

A Police report sighted by DGN Online indicates that preliminary investigations suggest the unlawful protest was in response to the widely circulated list of potential Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief

Executives (MMDCEs).

The Police Administration in its statement strongly cautioned any individual or group of persons who intend to unlawfully assemble and cause mayhem over the publication of the prospective MMDCEs list or any other matter, to immediately abandon such plans or face the law.

Background

The youth of Odododiodoo, on Saturday, staged an angry protest over speculations about the supposed appointment of former Deputy Greater Accra Minister, Elizabeth Kwatsoo Sackey at Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

The aggressive youth, made up of angry members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) blocked the Atta Mills High Street which is in the heart of the capital Accra, burning car tyres amid chanting of war songs and shouts of ‘no Adjei Sowah, no vote’ and no Adjei Sowah, no Mayor’.

This was to shore up support for their preferred candidate for position who interestingly is the current and sitting Accra Mayor, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah.

According to the youth clad in red arm and neck bands, they will not accept any appointment short of the mention of Adjei Sowah as Accra Mayor since the rumour mill is awashed with speculation about some persons scheming to have their man removed and replaced with Elizabeth Sackey.

Key among the protesters was popular boxer cum musician, Braimah Kamoko famously known as Bukom Banku who said they will kick against the appointment of any person if not Adjei Sowah.

It took the intervention of officers and men from the Jamestown Police to plead with them to stop the burning of the tyres on the road and also to allow traffic flow.

In a statement, the Concerned Youth noted “the Accra Metropolitan Assembly arguable is a pulsating heart of the Greater Accra Region and for that matter, it deserves a mastermind who can fix its daily conundrums and deservedly, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah fits the bill perfectly in my estimation.”

Mayor Statement

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah in a statement said “It has come to my attention that certain individuals are demonstrating in the Odododiodioo Constituency in anticipation of the MMDCEs announcement by the Minister of Local Government on Sunday”.

According to him, “I unequivocally denounce any form of disturbances in my name” adding that” as responsible citizens, we should recognize the President’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it’s our duty to support the appointees to succeed”.

He said “I totally support all the President’s nominations and commit to continue to work towards the development of the country.

He concluded that “I take this opportunity to call on all well meaning Ghanaians, especially the NPP party faithful, to support His Excellency the President’s nominations”.

BY Daniel Bampoe