Ama Benyiwa Doe Is Dead

Former Central regional minister, Comfort Saah, commonly called Ama Benyiwa-Doe, is reported dead, information available to DGN Online indicates.

The 71-year-old politician who hails from Gomoa in the Central Region and former Member of Parliament with the National Democratic Congress for Gomoa West from 1992 until 2004, when she was defeated by Joe Kingsley Hackman died after she had been reported ill for sometime.

Ama Benyawa-Doe continued to work for the NDC as national women’s organizer until she was appointed in January 2009 by President Atta Mills as the Central Regional Minister.

She was a member of the Pan-African Parliament.

Ama Benyiwa Doe attended L.A Middle School and later obtained GCE Ordinary Level certificate.

She then proceeded to Accra Workers College where she obtained her GCE Advance Level certificate before advancing to M.I Kaliun School where she obtained a Diploma.

Members of NDC have started pouring tribute on social media about her unfortunate demise.

“RIP Mummy Ama Benyiwa Doe,” a member of the Communication Team of NDC posted on his social media page.

Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu also said on Facebook that

“May ur humble soul rest well with ur maker.”

By Vincent Kubi