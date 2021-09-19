Traffic At Flower Pot Roundabout To Be Interrupted For 1 Month

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that the flow of vehicular traffic at the exit point of the Flower Pot Roundabout will be interrupted for one month.

According to a press statement issued by the Department of Urban Roads the interruption

is to allow for the construction of a flyover onto the motorway.

The interruptions are expected to start on Monday, September 20 to Friday, October 15, 2020.

It thus advised, “motorists to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points of the road.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri