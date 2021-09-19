Okyere Baafi Invests in Educating Youth in Koforidua

Micheal Baafi in a pose with the students

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, also a Member of Parliament for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Micheal Okyere Baafi has launched a special education program to help students excel in the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The move is to get teachers to organized extra classes for the candidates to enable them pass the 2021 BECE which will be conducted in October this year.

Mr. Okyere Baafi, who is known to be a huge advocate of education at the launch of the initiative held in Koforidua under the theme, “Creating a suitable platform for holistic development of the future generation” entreated the students to study hard.

According to him “Koforidua has suffered in education because for the past six years we’ve not seen good grades coming in with regards to the BECE”.

The MP of New Juaben South noted that ” We conducted research and we realized that most of the candidates are not well prepared for the examination so I decided to undertake this project by giving them special tuition to equip them for the task ahead”.

He said he intends to help the children pass their exams well, adding that ” We do it for eight weeks and we are targeting a minimum of 600-800 students to pass well and get good grades”.

He explained further that “We are sure although the number will not be too huge we will still be able to achieve the results we expect. It is not going to be a one-day wonder because it is an initiative that has come to stay”.

He disclosed that any student who can record a single grade in the exams will be given a special incentive.

The forum was graced by some scholars from Koforidua now prominent personalities in the Society who came to share their experiences with the students to learn hard and also become great personalities in the future.

BY Daniel Bampoe