Gov’t Presents Confiscated Rosewood To Support National Cathedral Project

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has presented 18 impounded containers of Rosewood towards the construction of the National Cathedral Project.

This follows the inspection and confiscation of the 5 containers of Rosewood by Mr. Jinapor at the Tema Port on Friday, 30th July 2021, where he disclosed the intent of the government to donate all confiscated rosewood towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The donation was received by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral at the project site last Saturday.

Mr. Jinapor speaking at the presentation said that this act of donation is proof of the transparency in the management of the natural resources the President promised and as appointees given the opportunity to assist the President in preserving and managing the natural resources, they will ensure that this transparency is done with a high sense of integrity.

Adding that “we will go on to work to ensure the cartel and syndicate behind the harvesting and exportation of these rosewoods are dealt with to help protect our environment”.

Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor also hinted that the government is putting in place measures to ensure that Ghana does not become a criminal transit point for Rosewood trade and exportation.

On his part, Mr. John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance who represented his Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, expressed his profound gratitude to the Lands Minister and the Forestry Commission for such a gracious offer towards the construction of the edifice.

He said this means the Ministry will no longer have to cough up funds to purchase wood for the project and used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to support in kind and cash towards the completion of the National Cathedral.

The Deputy Finance Minister also MP for Ejisu explained that the wood will go a long way to help in the construction of the Cathedral which will be used for both religious and national activities.

He therefore urged those who are willing and capable to contribute towards the construction of the Cathedral.

The representatives from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Prof. Dr. Paul Frimpong Manso and Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee also added their voice in appreciation to the Ministry for this donation.

Rev. Frimpong Manso in his words of appreciation on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, solicited support for the cathedral by reiterating that the National Cathedral is not for the President, neither is it for the government but for Ghanaians and so they should celebrate this worthy cause.

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee also expressed joy for this gesture saying ” Rosewood is seen as one of the most expensive wood in the world and so it is good that we are going to use this kind of wood for the house of God”

She also called on Ghanaians to donate generously as the President has suggested, a minimum of 100gh cedis a month.

She said if this is followed through, they would have more than enough funds to complete the Cathedral and would not have to go into the coffers of the country for any more funds.

BY Daniel Bampoe