Natural Resources Minister Outdoors Ellembele Community Mining Scheme

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Kwaku Asomah-cheremeh, has unveiled the Ellembele District Community Mining Scheme in the Western Region.

The Scheme is in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 manifesto promise.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, August 21, 2020, the Minister recounted that the Scheme was an adaptation of small- scale mining as provided for under sections 81-99 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

According to him, “it is yet another innovative policy initiated under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration which is aimed at providing members of mining communities the opportunity to engage in lawful and meaningful mining ventures and ensure sustainable livelihoods for the beneficiaries of the Scheme.”

“As provided for within the small-scale mining, the Scheme is reserved for only Ghanaian citizens but with an emphasis on host communities,” the Minister stated, adding that “simply put, the Scheme is of the people, by the people and for the people of the community.”

He cautioned residents against allowing foreigners including Nigerians, Chinese, in the Community Mining Scheme.

Covid-19 Protocols

“Importantly, those engaging in the Community Mining Scheme will be required to observe robust safety protocols at their respective areas of operation to prevent, not just the health and safety hazards directly associated with mining but also, the spread of the Covid-19 disease which is now here with us.”

“The level of physical contact at the mining sites should be reduced to the barest minimum, while effective measures must also be put in place to ensure that potential carriers of Covid-19 were detected and prevented from engaging in mining activities.”

Support

The Minister assured that technical and safety support from the Minerals Commission will be made available to the miners.

He assured that the Ministry is committed to working in harmony with all stakeholders in the sector to ensure that the mineral resources that God has blessed Ghana with are efficiently exploited to benefit every citizen of Ghana.

A number of Community Mining Schemes have already been launched in the Western, Ashanti and Savannah Regions.

Ellembele District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh, said the District went through all the necessary processes to be signed into the Community Mining Scheme.

He urged residents to desist from illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, lauded the Community Mining Scheme.

By Melvin Tarlue