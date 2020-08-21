Top Clubs Chase Koufie

Ransford Koufie

Ghanaian youngster Ransford Koufie has appeared on the radar of three European clubs who are interested in signing the talented midfielder.

According to reports, scouts from Anderlecht, Atletico Madrid and Ajax have made contact with his Golden Kick Football Club for his services.

The 17-year-old was on loan to Ghana Premier League side King Faisal in the just-ended campaign which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ransford Koufie was part of the Ghana U-17 team that played at the WAFU-U17 Championship held in Niger.

Ghana made it to the finals but lost to West African rivals Nigeria through the penalty shootout in the finals.

-Ghanasoccernet