Akua Emelia Features Francis Amoah On Fame Sie Song

Emelia Okrah, aka Akua Emelia

Fast rising gospel artiste, Emelia Okrah, aka Akua Emelia, has released her new single titled Fame Sie featuring Francis Amoh.

Fame Sie, which literally translates as “hide me”, seeks God’s protection from the enemy.

This is the first official single released this year ahead of her upcoming album launch which will be released soon.

The well-arranged mid-tempo song, Fame Sie, which is written and composed by Akua Emelia, is a soul-touching inspirational song with good danceable tune and good backing vocals.

Akua Emelia is a highly inspirational gospel musician, whose music career took off as a solo artiste over a decade ago.

Ever since Akua Emelia joined the gospel music industry, she has been recognized as a great singer whose inspiring songs have had a positive impact on the lives of many who love to follow Christ.

Her Fame Sie song which is yet to enjoy massive airplay on most of the local radio stations is available on all online digital music platforms such as Boomplay, iTunes, Deezer, Spotify and Tidal.

Akua Emelia is hopeful that her new single will touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Christians and help them to step forward in their lives.

The talented gospel artiste, whose vision is to become one of best Ghanaian gospel artistes and also an influential artiste in the new generation of music, wants to make a difference in the lives of the youth she meets.

Akua Emelia, in a chat, stated that her new song was meant to pave way for his upcoming album which would be launched early next year.

She is optimistic that the release of the inspirational song will shoot her image and brand to another level and give her the needed recognition to evangelize the word of God through her songs.

Under the management of Media Excel, the official video for Fame Sie was released on YouTube a few days ago and is currently enjoying some massive views.

By George Clifford Owusu