Navah Leads 3,000 Christians In Praise And Worship

France-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Navah, led over 3,000 Christians in praise and worship at the second edition of the ‘Npontu Greater Love Concert’ held at the Takoradi Mall in Takoradi on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The much-hyped event brought together gospel artistes, Christians and music fans on one stage to worship and thank God for the blessings and favours bestowed on them since the beginning of the year.

Officially known as Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert, Navah recruited Mrs. Amy Newman, Elder Mireku, MOG Music, Akesse Brempong, S.K. Frimpong, Elvis Amoo, KK Mensah, Christiana Attafuah, amongst others for the much patronised event.

The non-denominational Christian event witnessed attendance from all over Ghana, with many people getting deliverance and giving their lives to Christ, which according to Navah, “is the most fulfilling part of the event.”

“To give patrons a different experience this year, we introduced the red carpet acoustic, to get God’s people into the ambience prior to the main event. I am just overwhelmed by the love and support the region, especially Takoradi has shown me. I am very grateful,” the 2021 Western Music Awards Artiste of the Year added.

As part of his performance, Elder Mireku blessed Navah and told the audience to watch out for him as he is about to take the gospel music to another level.

Navah said the annual ‘Npontu Greater Love Concert’ is God’s direction to him to lead His people in unadulterated praise and worship, so it is an assignment that he is committed to.