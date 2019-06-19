NC Boss Draws Positives From Stars Friendlies

FLASHBACK: Dr. Kofi Amoah with some players of bone of the junior national teams

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) chairman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has drawn positives from the Black Stars’ recent international friendlies.

Ahead of this year’s African Cup of Nations, Kwasi Appiah’s men engaged their Namibian and South African counterparts losing 0-1 and drawing 0-0 respectively.

The not-too-impressive results have stoked argument in football circles, questioning the Stars’ capabilities.

But Dr. Amoah believes the positives drawn in the two games override what pertains to the face value.

He said in an interview “I perfectly understand what is racing through the minds of many Ghanaians because of the uninspiring results, but l can tell you for a fact that it was a good technical exercise.

“It presented the coach a good opportunity to really asses his squad ahead of the tournament. We should not forget every player wants to play in the championship, so going all out in a friendly and missing out in the real competition makes no sense.

“Of course, we needed a good result for ranking purposes, but I must say it was a good exercise. What the team needs from us is total support, even when the going gets tough‒ that is the real meaning of support.”

“I am confident the team will do well, we have done our bit as administrators, the technical team have assured me that the team is peaking in performance so we should rally behind the team to return home with what we have hankered for all these while,” the NC boss added.

Ghana is pitted in Group F with Cameroun, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The Stars will begin the campaign with Benin next Tuesday in Ismailia.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum