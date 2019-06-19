Sarpong Strikes Gold In Rwanda

Michael SarpongS

Former Dreams FC forward Michael Sarpong is barely a year old in the Rwandan top flight league, but has already written his name in gold.

So far, the Rayon Sports FC striker has featured in 25 league games with an impressive record of 16 goals and 22 in all competitions.

Nicknamed Kofi Kigali, the 23-year-old has clawed two trophies ‒ a league title and the Agaciro Cup‒ as well as warming himself into the ongoing Peace Cup where he has struck once and provided an assist.

The attacker returns to Kigali today, and he is expected to join his mates when they face Gicumbi at the quarter final stage of the Peace Cup.

In an interview, the former Liberty Professional man said, “I must say it has been an impressive season, and I want to credit the technical team and my colleagues for their support, it has been a team work effort.

“I am striving to go the extra mile for club and country; of course, it has been my dream to feature for the Black Stars soon, I am seriously working at it, I know with determination, I will get there.”

“I have two trophies in my cabinet and gunning for the third and I am sure that will be possible with the Peace Cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, the fine striker has wished the Black Stars well in their African Cup of Nations campaign, which is scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum