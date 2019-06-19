Nkawkaw Methodist Reigns…In Nestle Milo U-13 Zone 4

line-up of Nkawkaw Methodist



Nkawkaw Methodist from the Eastern Region recorded a 5-4 penalty win over Krasec L/A to win the Nestle Milo U-13 Champions League Zone Four after a scoreless regulation results in Kpando.

The combatants displayed brilliance despite a heavy downpour, but failed in all their attempts to hit the back of the net.

Preceding the final was a special clinic conducted by the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Coach Oti Akenteng, Augustine Arhinful, ex-Black Stars striker and assistant coach of the female U-17 team, Coach Baba Huhu Mallan.

The fair play prize went to the Redeem Primary School, while the

best goalkeeper award was handed to Francis Asamoah of Nkawkaw Methodist.

It was Jonathan Edwards (Nkawkaw Methodist) who picked the best player award, with Ibrahim Rashid (Krasec D/A) finishing as the top scorer.

The Paa Joe Park, KNUST, Kumasi will host the national finals of the Milo Champions League scheduled for June 2 to July 6.

Zone1 featuredKarni Primary School, Kaladan Primary School, Tanga Primary School, Walewale Primary School and Iddrisyya primary School.



Zone 2 comprised St. Joseph International, Amoawi Methodist Primary, Boda R/C Primary and Babato Kuma Primary.



In Zone 3, Talent Bridge Academy, Myohuang Forces and

Juaboso D/A Primary make up the group, while Zone 4 has

Nkawkaw Methodist Primary, Akweiman D/A Primary, Krasec L/A Primary and Wusuta L/A Primary.



By Kofi Owusu Aduonum



