NCC, NCCE Campaign For Peace

AHEAD OF the December 7 general election, the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched a peaceful campaign project dubbed “Theatre For Peaceful Elections.”

The peace campaign strategies between the two institutions seek to use theatre and the arts to preach and sensitise the public on issues related to the elections to prevent tensions from mounting, which can result in conflicts before, during, and after the elections.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of NCC, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, said the launch of the event marks a significant collaboration between the two institutions as they share a common purpose to promote peace, unity, and national cohesion through civic engagement and cultural expressions.

“These serve as the cornerstone of our democracy, a reflection of the people’s will, aspirations, and choices for the future. They provide us with the opportunity to choose leaders who will guide our nation towards progress and development,” he said.

Otuo Owoahene further indicated that Ghana has long been celebrated for its democratic credentials and vibrant culture, “yet as we look back to our history, we cannot ignore the dark shadows that have occasionally made our democratic processes. Past elections have sometimes been accompanied by disturbances and conflicts, leading to unrest and division among our people.”

He said the 1992 elections marked the birth of our current democratic dispensation; however, the nation has also witnessed incidents of tension and unrest, reminders that the path to democracy is not always smooth.

“Similarly, in the elections for 2020, the nation faced moments of heightened anxiety and contention. When peace is compromised, it undermines the confidence of our citizens, distracts from economic activities, affecting the growth and prosperity that we all strive for,” Otuo Owoahene added.

Acting Director of the Community Education and Youth Development Directorate, NCC, David Anokye, on his part, indicated that the commission will ensure the ‘Theatre For Peaceful Election’ is shown nationwide to promote the sensitisation drive.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke