NCCE, GMA Fret Over Covid-19 Breaches

A section of officials from the GMA and NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) have expressed disregard for what they described as the “lackadaisical posture” and general disregard for the safety protocols put in place against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The two institutions, at a joint press briefing held at the NCCE head office in Accra on Tuesday, observed that many Ghanaians have reverted to their usual lifestyle prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in the country despite the stringent measures established to manage the virus, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, limited number of persons at social gatherings, rigorous public education, among others.

They also observed that commuters have abandoned the mandatory wearing of face masks in public vehicles; religious and social gatherings are held without appropriate physical distancing; offices, shops, supermarkets, clinics, churches, mosques etc. no longer have veronica buckets or sanitizers at their entrances, saying, “Indeed, many citizens are conducting themselves with a total disregard for the safety protocols.”

Political Activities

“Politicians and political activities are not spared in this observation,” they stated.

The two bodies accused political actors of holding many mini rallies with a “reckless abandonment” of every reasonable safety protocol.

According to them, “Politicians and their followers have total disregard for the safety protocols and this has further emboldened citizens to give up on the country’s collective fight against Covid-19.”

“The current public or national complacency and indifference to the safety protocols is a danger that can derail the successes we have chalked in the fight against COVID-19,” they said, adding that “it negates the efforts of NCCE’s public education and the concerted efforts of government, the media and all institutions.”

The NCCE and the GMA thus urged political parties to use their platforms to project the health of citizens as a foremost interest.

“Political parties and politicians should exhibit exemplary leadership by urging their supporters and constituents to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols.”

Call on GPRTU, Police

They also called on the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport unions to enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks in all public transport as well as the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to enforce the rules contained in the Executive Instruments on Covid-19, including EI 164.

At the press conference were officials of the NCCE led by its Chairperson, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, and the Executive Committee of the GMA led by its president, Dr. Frank Ankobea.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio