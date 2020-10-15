Tema Police Interact With Political Parties

DCOP Barimah Tweneboah Sasraku II addressing the gathering

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Barimah Tweneboah Sasraku II, has advised political parties in the area to adhere to the Public Order Act in their political activities to ensure a healthy political environment.

He warned that the police would not allow any individual or group of persons to trigger chaos.

“Those who want to hold a public event must notify the police in advance. Should the police request the organisers to postpone or relocate an event, the organisers should, within 48 hours, notify police in writing of their willingness to comply in accordance with Section 1 Subsections 1-5 of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491),” he said.

According to him, breaching the Act comes with consequences; hence, all must comply.

He also appealed to the various political party leaders to advise their activists and sympathisers to be law abiding in their campaign activities towards the December 7 polls.

He made the call when the Tema Regional Police Command met representatives of political parties in the region at the Tema Regional Police Command in Tema on Tuesday.

It formed part of a series of activities to educate political parties ahead of the polls.

Political parties represented at the meeting were Convention People’s Party (CPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu Ackuah, assured the residents in the area that the police and other security agencies are in total control and would ensure that peace prevails before, during and after the December polls.

DCOP Ackuah commended the political parties for so far demonstrating a strong commitment to deepening the democratic process by remaining peaceful and law abiding.

Representatives of the political parties commended the police for the initiative and agreed in principle to help strengthen the rapport with law enforcement and other stakeholders.

They were unanimous in calling on the police to remain fair and neutral in their dealings with all the parties to win public confidence.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema