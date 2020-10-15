ZEEPAY Opens New Branch At Haatso

Fast-growing FINTECH and Challenger Electronic Money issuer (Mobile Money Company), ZEEPAY, has opened a new branch at Haatso to bring its services closer to its growing clients.

The opening of the Haatso branch increases the number of offices operated by the Remittance to Mobile Money wallet provider to three.

Already, ZEEPAY has offices at Kasoa and Burma Camp.

ZEEPAY was issued the first Electronic Money Issuer License by the Bank of Ghana to operate the full bouquet of Mobile Money Services such as- Cash in, Cash Out, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers and Payments and Digital Termination of Remittances (DTR) and has since not looked back in offering freedom to its clients.

Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Managing Director, Zeepay, speaking at a short ceremony to open the new branch, said Haatso was among the top three locations for remittances in Accra, hence the decision to open an outlet in the vicinity for its customers.

He explained that the decision to open a ZEEPAY branch at Haatso was strategic as cash still dominated the industry adding that the aim is for the branch to be opened 12 hours a day so customers can have the convenience of accessing their money.

“At Zeepay Mobile Money, our strategy remains the same as our founding principles- which is to help reduce the cost of remittance both on the send and receive side. We believe we have achieved this today by making it possible to pay International Money Transfers directly into Zeepay Mobile Money Wallets,” he said.

Paa Kwesi Yankey, Board Chair, ZEEPAY, said the Haatso store is one of the many outlets earmarked to be opened in the country.

“We are going to New Town and Adum Market in the Ashanti Region, Swedru in the Central Region, Takoradi in the Western Region, and Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region to bring Zeepay services closer to its people,” he added.

Chief Commercial Officer ZEEPAY, Dede Quarshie, said although remittances were projected to drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic it rather resulted in more money being sent back home by migrants.

She said a huge number of the remittances were through the ZEEPAY platform which leverages existing distribution in the market and gives access to over 150,000 Agents network nationwide.

She said ZEEPAY can be accessed by dialling *270# to register and use its services including buying Airtime for all networks in both Ghana and abroad, funding the Zeepay Mobile Money using VISA Card, or from all Networks and regular Cash In and Out at Agents points including Banking Halls and ATMs.

“Our service is truly ubiquitous and since opening our doors in July, we currently have about 101,000 subscribers and processed over GHS500million in volumes already. We anticipate closing the year with about 500,000 subscribers and thanks to all for believing in the freedom we bring to market,” she added.