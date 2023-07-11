NDA’s School Project Has Improved Enrollment- Headmaster

NDA CEO, Lawyer Sule Sambian interacting with the pupils of T. I. Ahmadiyya Junior High School in Bunkpurugu

The Headmaster of the T. I. Ahmadiyya Junior High School, at Bunkpurugu in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region, Suuk Biidukii Noah, has lauded the Northern Development Authority (NDA) for the construction of a 3-classroom block project.

The project comprises of a staff common room, store room and a headmasters office.

Pupils of the T. I. Ahmadiyya Junior High School established in 2011, hitherto used to study under trees and summer hats.

“ Since 2011 we used to have classes under trees and summer hats and during this time of the season when it rained, the wind blows away the summer hats and so the school will be compelled to close for the safety of the pupils.”

The 3-classroom block project was constructed in 2019/2020 under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme(IPEP).

“ The school project has improved teaching and learning in the school, when we started the population was less than 100 but now we have about 180 pupils so that means enrollment has increased more than 100 percent. The community members are happy and we are also happy so we want to thank NDA for the project.”

He indicated that project has improved teaching and learning and made education accessible to the pupils in the area.

“ Initially teachers did not have a common room to sit and prepare their lesson notes but now they have the comfortability to prepare lesson notes and other preparations before they go into the classroom to teach the pupils due to the availability of a staff common room.”

He however appealed to NDA, institutions and organizations to come to their aid to provide them with potable water in the school.

“ Sometimes the pupils move out when lesson is in session and when you ask them why they say they are going to look for water to drink and you know we cannot prevent them because water is life and so we will be happy if they can provide us with a water facility.”

Mr. Noah also appealed for computers to enhance Information and Communications Technology learning in the school.

“ We are now in a technological world and we do not have any computer to teach the pupils and so we will appreciate it if we can get computers and a projector.”

He made this known when the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, visited the school during his two-day working visit to the North East region.

According to the Acting NDA, 99 projects out of the 181 awarded representing 54.7% have been completed.

He indicated that in the Bunkpurugu Constituency 11 out of 21 projects were completed between 2017 and 2022 by the Northern Development Authority and the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives.

The Acting NDA CEO also inspected an ongoing and completed projects under the $ 1 million Doller per constituency programme.

These projects include a completed warehouse , 2 Toilet facilities and a 3-unit classroom block at Tatara No. 2 and another 3-unit classroom block at Nagaar.

Lawyer Sambian however called on the chiefs and stakeholders to support NDA to achieve their target for the development of the North East region.

BY Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu