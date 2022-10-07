NDC Aspirant Arrested At Vetting For Fraud

Vetting at the office of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akuapim South constituency in the Eastern Region came to a halt following the arrest of one of the Constituency Treasurer aspirants, Isaac Addo Quaye for an alleged fraudulent deal.

The dramatic scene occured when Police stormed the office and picked up the aspirant to the cells of a police station in Accra.

Isaac Addo Quaye was scheduled to appear before vetting committee that was set up by NDC ahead of NDC Upcoming Constituency election slated for October 22 &23, 2022 .

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that Isaac is said to be a carpenter and serves as an intermediary between roofing sheets dealers and customers.

He however sometimes allegedly impersonates to be a staff of roofing companies and distribute invoices to prospectives buyers at the blind side of the companies.

Isaac is said to have lured one of his victims who is a female to believe that he was a staff of a roofing sheets company in Accra.

According to the information, Isaac after taking measurements of the building, gave the lady an invoice of GHC8000 which the lady paid.

Isaac assured the lady that he will deliver the roofing sheets within three days but he failed to do so and disappeared as he failed to answer the lady’s phone calls.

Out of frustration, the lady mounted a search for Isaac but could not trace him only to see Isaac on her whatapp status on a poster and pictures aspiring to be a constituency Treasurer of NDC in Akuapim South constituency.

Shockingly, upon seeing the poster, the victim reported to NDC executives in Akuapim South constituency but they denied knowing the suspect.

The lady then asked them day of vetting and told her they are done with vetting.

On Wednesday September 5, 2022 the lady picked information that Isaac will be appearing for vetting.

She then reported the matter to police who led her to the NDC office in Akuapim South in Aburi.

Luckily, Isaac Addo Quaye was there waiting to be vetted when the police immediately picked him up to the Taifa police station in Accra, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, all attempts to speak with the suspect proved futile as he is inaccessible.

By Vincent Kubi