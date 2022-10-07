6 Killed On Aprede- Somanya Road

Six persons met their untimely death in a gory accident on the Aprede- Somanya Road in the Eastern Region, Friday afternoon.

The accident involved a Sprinter bus with registration number GY 1570-13 carrying some passengers from Koforidua attending a funeral at Aflao.

The driver as gathered was overtaking other vehicles while descending the hill which led his bus to somersault due to the poor stages of the road currently under construction.

An eyewitness, a driver by name TT, who confirmed the incident said he signaled the driver who was overspeeding to reduce the speed due to the nature of the road but he ignored him.

According to him “The driver should be blamed, he was over speeding and I told him to reduce it but he did not even look at me so I was not surprised it happened that the bus somersaulted severally”.

About a month ago, students from the University of Education Winneba who were on an educational trip had an accident on the Aprede mountain which claimed four lives.

Meanwhile, the bodies have since been retrieved and deposited at a certain hospital morgue, while the injured victims are also on admission at the nearby hospitals receiving medical treatment.

The Police have since also commenced an investigation into the cause of the accident.

-BY Daniel Bampoe