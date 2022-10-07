‘It Was Hard To Sleep On My First Night Without Smoking Marijuana’

Nigerian musician, Tekno has disclosed that he found it a little hard to sleep the first night after he quit smoking marijuana.

The singer made this known in a video he posted on his Instastories on Wednesday, October 5.

He said he is working on abstaining from marijuana for 30 days, after which he will determine whether or not to abstain completely.

“My first 24 hours of not smoking cann abis, marijuana, weed or whatever you decide to call it. It was a little hard to sleep the first night but this is 24 hours. I am about to go another 24 hours; I am trying to go 30 days not smoking weed,” he said.

“At the end of these 30 days, I will decide if I want to keep smoking or if I don’t want to smoke anymore but I will come back here to keep you guys updated every day,” he added.