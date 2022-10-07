Black Sherif Drops Debut Album

Black Sherif has been trending, following the release of his first studio album.

The award-winning recording act and entertainer on Thursday, October 6, 2022, published the anticipated studio work titled, “The Villian I Never Was.”

The album has since received different reviews with majority calling it a “masterpiece.”

‘The Villain I Never Was’ features his monster hit tunes, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’.

Black Sherif is having a good run with the project as 13 songs from the 14-tracked album occupies a spot (1-13) on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.

Only ‘Second Sermon Remix’ was missing from the chart.