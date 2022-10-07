Beauty Queens Assemble For Breast Cancer Awareness

Some beauty queens will be gathering in Accra at ‘Itoya Japanese Restaurant on October 13, 2022 as part of this year’s ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign’ .

The ladies will be discussing the challenges and possible ways to improve women’s health; as well as preventive measures for Breast Cancer.

The initiative is by actress Rabby Bray, and it coincided with the globally observed ‘No Bra Day’; a day set aside for ‘Breast Cancer awareness’ .

In a statement, Rabby said she chose beauty queens because through them she believes she would reach out to as many young ladies as possible with information on ‘Breast Cancer.’

“The purpose of the program is to bring other queens together to get the right education on Breast Cancer to use their various platforms to create awareness of the disease. This would be an annual event powered by Rabby Starlet Show”, she explained.

Seven queens in total will participate in the discussion. Among them are Miss Ghana 2020/ 2021 runner-up Annalisa Anangfio, Miss ECOWAS Ghana 2022 Nana Ama Timah Agyei, Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 finalist Beatrice Obiri – Nortey, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Priscilla A. Tetteh, Miss Asia-Pacific 2022 (Ghana) Ezta Mawutor, RabbyStarlet 2022 Ultimate Queen Ruthy Nutifafa, and Miss Peace Ambassador Ghana Janie.

It will be held over meals provided by ‘Itoya’ Japanese Restaurant and hosted by the Ultimate Queen of ‘Rabby Starlet’ season 2, Ruthy Nutifafa.