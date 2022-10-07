Ekow Blankson’s One-Week Observation Announced

A one-week observation in memory of fine actor, Ekow Blankson, will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The ceremony will take place at the Community II Presec School Park from 8am to 6pm in Tema.

Ekow died early Monday, October 3, 2022 morning at an unnamed hospital in Tema. The cause of death has since not been made public.

He was a great actor known for his excellent performance in movies such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Diary of the Black Hustler’, ‘The Saga’, ‘Total Exchange’, ‘A Woman’s Desire’, In April, Checkmate and ‘Frozen Emotion’ etc.

His death came as a shock to Ghanaians and movie industry players. A lot of them have since sent their condolences to his family.

The one-week observation is expected to attract several showbiz names and working colleagues.

Ekow was indeed a fine actor who was well respected among his peers. He was one of the few actor who led a scandal free career and he will forever be missed.