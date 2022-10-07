Rebecca Receives Green Building Award

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has received an award for her contribution towards the Ghana Green Building Projects.

The special award was conferred on the First Lady at the IFC/ EDGE Ghana Green Building Awards, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

On the same night, the Rebecca Foundation also received an award in the Education category for its green, sustainable market crèches.

The awards were in recognition of the First Lady’s dedication and commitment to building the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi as well as her role in advocating for social change and climate action.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Akufo-Addo urged everyone to be a good custodian of the environment by preserving it for future generations.

According to her, the reckless abuse of the environment and natural resources is leading towards disaster, hence the need for everyone to be a climate advocate.

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors but we borrow it from our children. One way to support the agenda for sustainable living, is in the building industry. Building green sustainable structures not only addresses climate concerns, but also provides an opportunity to impact the people who inhabit them”, she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo provided the positive impact of the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit to buttress her point.

“I cannot give you a charge without taking on some responsibility myself. I am proud to highlight the Rebecca Foundation’s modest contributions to social change and in particular climate action, through our Let’s Go Green Initiative and the construction of the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the first green hospital in Ghana and Africa certified by IFC EDGE.

The facility is able to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by two hundred and fifteen tonnes per year, save almost one thousand seven hundred- and eighty-megawatt hour energy consumption and ten thousand, four hundred cubic metres of water annually. These measurable benefits are evidence and motivation, for all of us to sign up as green advocates and EDGE Champions,” she said.

Senior Country Officer, IFC Ghana, Cemile Hacibeyogl said climate change investment is a priority in IFC investments in developing countries indicating that the building industry is one of the sectors that contribute to greenhouse emission.

She said a Design for Greater Efficiency App, has been deployed to offer a faster, easier, and more affordable way to build and brand green.

Young design students who participated in the green challenge competition were recognised for their green designs and were charged to continue to be green advocates and revolutionise the Ghanaian building industry.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri