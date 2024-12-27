NDC Attacks High Court Judge For Alleged Bias In Re-collation Order

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a scathing attack on a High Court judge, accusing him of bias and procedural errors in his decision to order the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate election results in nine disputed constituencies.

At the heart of the controversy is the High Court’s December 20 ruling, which was made in response to a mandamus application filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates.

The NPP had argued that discrepancies in tabulated results necessitated verification to ensure transparency and accuracy.

However, the NDC has challenged the ruling, describing it as “controversial and legally flawed.”

The party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, argued before the Supreme Court on Friday that the High Court’s decision violated principles of natural justice.

Godwin Tamakloe claimed that the NDC was denied the opportunity to present its case, which significantly influenced the ruling.

He also alleged that the trial judge displayed bias and failed to address critical procedural requirements.

Specifically, he pointed to a “non-jurisdictional error of law,” stating that the judge neglected Order 55 Rule 5 (2) of CI 47.

This rule requires parties with an interest in a mandamus application to be notified and allowed to respond.

The allegations of judicial misconduct and procedural lapses have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for the country’s electoral process.

“Our ground for this application is that the orders made by the High Court were made in breach of the applicant’s rights to be heard,” Tamakloe argued.

“The further ground is that the trial judge demonstrated apparent bias and partiality.”

