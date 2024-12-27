EC Gazettes 274 Parliamentary Election Results Amidst Controversy

Dr. Bossman Asare

The Electoral Commission (EC) has gazetted the parliamentary election results for 274 constituencies, submitting them to the Clerk of Parliament.

However, the results of two constituencies, Ablekuma North and Dome Kwabenya, remain outstanding due to incomplete results sheets from some polling stations.

According to Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chair of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, the Commission is in discussions with relevant stakeholders to set a date for the re-collation of results for the two outstanding constituencies.

He reassured the public that the results for these constituencies would be finalized before the swearing-in of the 9th Parliament on January 7, 2025.

The EC’s decision to re-collate results in the nine disputed constituencies has been met with controversy, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging the move in court.

The NDC has argued that the re-collation exercise is illegal and aimed at altering the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

At a press conference, Dr. Bossman Asare defended the EC’s decision, stating that the earlier declarations of results in the affected constituencies did not follow due process.

He explained that the Returning Officers were under duress when making the declarations, and therefore, the EC could not validate an illegal process.

The re-collation saga has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing electoral process, with the Supreme Court set to hear the NDC’s challenge against the EC’s decision.

BY Daniel Bampoe