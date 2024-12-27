Prophet Badu Kobi Clashes With NDC, Owusu Bempah Over Mahama’s Victory Prediction

In a fiery sermon, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, founder of the Glorious Wave Church International, has lashed out at individuals claiming credit for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory in the 2024 general elections.

Specifically, Badu Kobi targeted self-proclaimed men of God, labeling them “charlatans masquerading as men of God”.

Preaching on his Altar, Badu Kobi’s outburst was likely triggered by recent statements from Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who had previously been a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and had even prophesied John Mahama’s defeat in the 2024 presidential elections.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Reverend Owusu Bempah appeared to have switched allegiance, supporting John Mahama’s candidacy in the 2024 elections.

Prophet Badu Kobi, who has been a vocal supporter of John Mahama and the NDC, felt compelled to address Reverend Owusu Bempah’s sudden change of heart.

“No man of God in Ghana has suffered for this man, President John Dramani Mahama, more than Prophet Badu Kobi,” he declared.

NDC Warning

Osofo Badu Kobi also cautioned Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officer, against expressing gratitude to individuals who had previously criticized Mahama.

In addition to his criticism of Reverend Owusu Bempah, Badu Kobi made bold claims about the NPP, asserting that the party has never truly won an election in Ghana.

Interestingly, Nigel Gaisie, another self-acclaimed man of God, had publicly endorsed John Mahama’s candidacy, while Reverend Owusu Bempah’s sudden support for the NDC raised eyebrows.

-BY Daniel Bampoe