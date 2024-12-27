WAEC Receives GHC35m To Complete Scanning Of 2024 WASSCE Answer Cards

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has received a significant boost in its efforts to release the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

On December 25, 2024, the Ministry of Education presented WAEC with a cheque for GHC35 million to facilitate the completion of scanning objective answer cards and processing results for school candidates.

This development comes after WAEC had earlier appealed to the government for urgent funding to facilitate the timely completion of post-examination activities.

The examination body had been facing significant challenges, including scanner breakdowns, which had delayed the scanning of objective cards scheduled for November 1 to November 30, 2024.

With the receipt of the additional funds, WAEC is now working around the clock to ensure that the results are released by the end of the month.

However, the Council is still awaiting the release of the outstanding balance from the Ministry of Education to enable it to pay supervisors, invigilators, script checkers, suppliers of examination materials, and meet other financial obligations.

According to WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John K. Kapi, the Council is committed to executing its mandate despite the challenges.

“We are working tirelessly to meet our timelines, even though staff were initially on their Christmas break,” Kapi explained.

The release of the 2024 WASSCE results has been eagerly anticipated by students, parents, and educational institutions.

