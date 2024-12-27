4 Killed, 20 Injured In Takoradi Bus Accident

A devastating road accident involving a Takoradi-Accra-bound Yutong bus has claimed the lives of four passengers and left over 20 others with life-threatening injuries.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday morning near Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast, Central Region, sending shockwaves throughout the nation.

Eyewitnesses and survivors described the harrowing moment the bus overturned, recounting how the driver’s attempt to avoid a towing vehicle engaged in a reckless overtaking maneuver ended in disaster.

The bus, which had 53 passengers on board, tipped onto its side and skidded across the road before coming to a halt.

Survivors Jonas Ofori Teye and Kojo Asiedu painted a vivid picture of the chaos that erupted as the bus driver tried to avert a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Despite the driver’s valiant efforts, the sudden swerve proved catastrophic, causing the bus to topple over and trapping many passengers inside.

Others managed to escape through shattered windows, but the scene was one of utter chaos and destruction.

The personnel from the National Ambulance Service reportedly rushed to the scene to provide medical aid and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

According to Keteku Prosper, a principal with the Emergency Medical Team of the National Ambulance Service, the victims were initially taken to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

However, due to overcrowding at the facility, some were redirected to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Hospital for treatment.

The injured included 10 men, seven women, and five children, all of whom were receiving urgent medical attention.

BY Daniel Bampoe