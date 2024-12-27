Supreme Court Refuses NPP Preliminary Objection Against NDC’s Application

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has refused a preliminary legal objection raised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) application seeking to quash a High Court ruling.

The ruling, delivered on December 20, had ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate parliamentary results in six constituencies.

The NPP’s objection, raised by lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, argued that the NDC had failed to attach the High Court’s ruling to its certiorari application, thereby violating court rules.

However, the five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, held that the NDC had subsequently filed the ruling as a supplementary affidavit, thus waiving the non-compliance.

This decision marks a crucial turning point in the ongoing re-collation saga, which has been a subject of intense controversy since the December 7 general elections.

The NDC has been vehemently opposing the re-collation process, arguing that it is unlawful and aimed at altering the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to uphold the NPP’s preliminary objection has paved the way for the court to hear the NDC’s application.

The court has retired into chambers to deliberate on the matter, with a ruling expected soon.

-BY Daniel Bampoe