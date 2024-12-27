Wayoosi Exposes Agya Koo & Mr. Beautiful

Kumawood actor Wayoosi has spoken about the ongoing feud between his colleagues, Agya Koo and Mr Beautiful, clarifying that their conflict extends beyond their opposing political affiliations.

The two actors clashed during the campaign season leading up to Ghana’s 2024 general elections, with many attributing their disagreement to their political leanings. Mr. Beautiful is a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while Agya Koo is aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, in an interview on Kumasi-based RTV Ghana, Wayoosi revealed that the feud is rooted in issues of disrespect rather than politics.

“The feud between the two of them is not just about politics; it is also about disrespect. I can’t say who disrespected who, but it is about disrespect,” Wayoosi said.

He explained that the tension began on a movie set when producers appeared to favour one actor over the other. This perceived bias led to feelings of disrespect, which escalated into a long-standing conflict.

“It started when some producers on the set began treating one person better than the other. The other person felt disrespected. That’s where the feud began. It’s not about politics,” Wayoosi reiterated.

Despite this clarification, the political dimension of their feud has been evident. Mr Beautiful has accused Agya Koo of spreading falsehoods about NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, while Agya Koo has dismissed the accusations, alleging that Mr Beautiful is merely seeking attention to revive his career.

The revelation from Wayoosi has sparked discussions among fans, with many calling for the two veteran actors to reconcile and focus on their contributions to the Ghanaian movie industry.