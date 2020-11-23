NDC Bars Communicators From Commenting On NDP Presser

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has barred its communicators nationwide from commenting the issues raised by the National Democratic Party (NDP) at its press conference.

The NDP held a press conference on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra where it described as fake, reports by pro-NDC radio stations, Kasapa FM and Starrfm, that its flagbearer Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, will pull out of the December 7, 2020 elections due to demise of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings.

But in a statement on the same day, Sammy Gyamfi, National Communicatios Officer, directed

all communicators and officials of the NDC across the 16 regions of Ghana, “not to comment on the press conference held this afternoon by the NDP, which is intended to divert our attention from the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and matters arising from same.”

“Under no circumstance, should any communicator or party official, comment on the content of the NDP’s presser,” the statement said.

“Let’s focus on propagating the superior policies and programs that John Mahama and the party have for Ghanaians. Also, let’s focus our energies on amplifying the stinking Agyapa scandal, Martin Amidu’s resignation and death threats on his life, and other corruption and nepotistic scandals being supervised by President Akufo Addo.”

“The Victory of the NDC is coming again. Let’s remain focus.”

