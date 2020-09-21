NDC Begs For Crowd To Receive Naana

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging its supporters in the Central region to come out in their numbers to welcome the running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang who is scheduled to campaign in the region.

Regional Secretariat of the party has appealed to the party’s rank and file to mobilize crowds to receive Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to John Mahama.

A statement signed by Regional Secretary, Kojo Quansah and directed to constituency executives of the party, revealed that the running mate was given a poor reception when she visited the Western and Western North Regions recently.

During her visit to Axim in the Western region, the running mate in a viral video, was seen waving from her rooftop car to empty streets.

“Following the poor reception given to our running mate by the people of the Western and the Western North Regions, I have been directed by the Regional Chairman to inform you to take note of the following arrangements as she start her five (5) days tour of our region,” the release indicated.

As such and in a desperate attempt to project Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a ‘popular figure’, the NDC in the Central Region has asked that “all constituencies she intend to visit per the itinerary given earlier should make sure that, the rank and file of the party within the constituencies are mobilized to give her a very rousing welcome.”

Again, the constituency executives have been directed to ensure that “groups such such Okada Riders, Tricycle riders, apprentices, and all those who will be affected directly by our manifesto SHOULD also be mobilized to welcome her (Arrangements has been made to cater for the fuel of these groups).”

The executives have also been directed to “Ensure, that the party is very visible in the constituencies concerned in order not to send a bad signal to the public as happened in the Western and Western North regions.”

“The party has through the regional treasurer released an Amount of GHS100,000 each to the executives of the constituencies she is visiting for busing and other grounds arrangements,” the release said.

“Adjoining constituencies are also required to mobilize as many as possible party supporters to the constituencies of her visit.”

“Please treat this with the urgency it deserves in order to send a very strong signal to the public that Central region is ready to vote for the NDC,” the party appealed to its executives.

“Every constituency which fails to act accordingly will be sanctioned and dealth with severely,” it warned.

By Melvin Tarlue