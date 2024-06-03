NDC Candidate, 2 Others Arrested For Stabbing Hawa Koomson’s Son

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency, in the Central Region, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, and two others are currently in the grips of the Ghana Police Service for alleged possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

This follows the arrest of the party’s parliamentary candidate and two others after Ato Koomson, son of MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was allegedly stabbed during the altercation.

The minister’s son is currently at the 37 Military Hospital receiving treatment after he was stabbed on one side of his chest.

The Police in a report said the suspects, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19 were arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor.

According to the Police, one pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the vehicle.

In a twist to seek public sympathy, the opposition NDC in the Awutu Senya East Constituency is calling for a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the disturbances recorded at the Electoral Commission’s office at Kasoa on Sunday morning.

In a statement issued by the Constituency Communication Officer, Comrade Stephen Delali Sowoekpor, the NDC stressed that the arrest of its members appears selective and raises questions about the impartiality of the police’s response.

It added that the party is closely monitoring the police’s actions regarding the incident, especially considering “the historical context of attacks on NDC supporters allegedly orchestrated by Hawa Koomson”.

Below is the full Statement:

Violent Incident at Awutu Senya East Constituency: Call for Immediate and Impartial Investigation

The NDC Communication Bureau of the Awutu Senya East Constituency expresses its profound concern and condemnation over the violent incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning. This unfortunate event stands as yet another instance of aggression and lawlessness perpetuated by elements associated with the NPP, under the apparent sponsorship and direction of Hawa Koomson.

On the previous day, an agreement was reached between the police and the two main political parties in the Awutu Senya East Constituency to prevent the busing in of people queueing for vote transfers. Despite this agreement, at approximately 2:00 AM today, the NPP blatantly violated this accord by busing about 50 thugs to the centre. This unlawful act led to an immediate confrontation with both the police and members of the NDC present at the scene.

The situation escalated further when Ato Koomson, son of Hawa Koomson, arrived with additional individuals who violently attacked the NDC members. The NDC members, outnumbered and outmatched, faced severe beatings. As a result, two of our members fainted, and one, identified as Asmah, suffered significant injuries, bleeding profusely. This tragic turn of events underscores the need for immediate intervention and justice.

We are closely monitoring the police’s actions regarding this incident, especially considering the historical context of attacks on NDC supporters allegedly orchestrated by Hawa Koomson. We have noted with concern the police’s decision to take Daniel Techie Mensah, the NDC Constituency Organiser, to the Police Headquarters in Accra. This action appears selective and raises questions about the impartiality of the police’s response.

In light of these events, we call for the following:

1. An Immediate and Impartial Investigation: The police must conduct a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the incident, ensuring that all perpetrators are held accountable, regardless of political affiliation.

2. Protection of All Citizens: The police must ensure the safety and protection of all citizens, particularly members of the NDC, who have been repeatedly targeted and victimized.

3. Adherence to Agreements: We urge all parties, including law enforcement, to respect and adhere to agreements made to maintain peace and order during electoral processes.

We stand firm in our commitment to justice and the protection of our members. The NDC will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of all individuals in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Signed,

Comrade Stephen Delali Sowoekpor

Constituency Communication Officer

NDC Communication Bureau, Awutu Senya East Constituency

-BY Daniel Bampoe