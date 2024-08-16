NDC Chases EC Over Voter Register

Dr. Omane Boamah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened to storm the Electoral Commission (EC) offices over the delayed release of the provisional voter’s register, reigniting a long-standing history of confrontation between the two bodies.

This is not the first time the NDC has clashed with the EC.

In 2016, the party challenged the validity of the voter’s register, leading to a Supreme Court ruling that ordered the EC to clean up the register.

In 2020, the NDC again expressed concerns over the compilation of a new voter’s register, leading to a series of protests and confrontations with the EC.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the NDC is once again at loggerheads with the EC over the delayed release of the provisional voter’s register.

The party’s Deputy IT Director, Rashid Tanko Computer, speaking on Citi News, expressed frustration and hinted at mobilizing Ghanaians to protest at the EC office if the register is not released soon.

“We went there only to be told that the register was not ready… This is grossly unfair,” Tanko Computer said. “We’re calling on the general public to put pressure on the EC to release the register now… If the EC doesn’t give us the register, we will storm there.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has reassured stakeholders of its commitment to providing a trustworthy voter register for Ghana’s upcoming December 7 general elections.

With a history of delivering credible elections since Ghana’s transition to democracy in 1992, the EC is no stranger to scrutiny.

However, the EC persevered, and the elections were widely hailed as free and fair.

This time around, the EC has implemented new measures to enhance the voter registration process, including the use of advanced biometric technology.

Despite these efforts, the NDC has expressed concerns over the commission’s ability to deliver a credible register.

“We understand the skepticism, but we assure the public that we are working tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the voter register,” said Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, Director of Training at the EC.

He further noted, “We have a proven track record of delivering credible elections, and we will not compromise on this fundamental aspect of our democracy.”

BY Daniel Bampoe