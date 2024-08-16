Mahama Exposed In Volta Region Over NDC’s Failed Promises

John Mahama

The Volta Region, a traditional stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is witnessing a seismic shift in political allegiance as voters increasingly rally behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing failed promises and neglect by the NDC.

This follows former President John Mahama’s recent campaign tour to the region, which has exposed the NDC’s empty promises.

Instead of campaigning, John Mahama turned his attention to attacking the ruling government for failing to develop the region.

During a series of engagements with residents, Mr Mahama pledged to prioritize the construction of internal roads, the road linking Aflao, and critical social infrastructure, including health and education facilities.

On Thursday, he visited Gakli, a community in the Ketu South Constituency with a large and commercially oriented population.

He lamented that the community’s needs and challenges are clear, and nothing has changed since his last visit in 2020.

“I used the opportunity to assure community leaders, chiefs, and Imams that I would prioritize constructing their internal roads and the road linking Aflao,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added, “other critical social infrastructure, including health and education facilities, will be provided to improve living conditions. I also announced the construction of a modern market at Aflao.”

However, these promises are nothing new, and the NDC failed to deliver on similar promises during his tenure.

In a stern warning, the former President John Mahama, who is desperate for power scolded the Voltarians for increasingly embracing the NPP, in the traditionally NDC’s stronghold.

Mahama expressed concern over the NPP’s growing presence, attributing it to propaganda efforts. Critics argue that the NDC’s neglect of the region has driven voters into the arms of the NPP.

In contrast, the NPP government has made significant strides in developing the region, including the construction of the Ho-Sokode dual carriageway, the rehabilitation of the Kpando-Worawora road, and the establishment of the Volta Regional Hospital.

The NPP’s commitment to education is evident in the region, with new school blocks, educational materials, and the implementation of the Free SHS policy improving access to quality education.

Furthermore, the NPP government has prioritized the region’s economic development, as well as supporting small-scale industries to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Interestingly, voters in the Volta Region are rallying behind the NPP due to its track record of delivery, as the government is committed to development, education, and economic growth resonating with the electorate.

In contrast, the NDC’s failed promises and neglect have eroded trust and confidence.

By Daniel Bampoe