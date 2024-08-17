COCOBOD Invest Heavily In Cocoa Farmers’ Future

In a bold move to revitalize Ghana’s cocoa industry, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has invested nearly a billion cedis last year in rehabilitating aged and diseased cocoa farms.

This strategic investment aims to increase national production in the short to medium term, ensuring the livelihoods of farmers and sustaining the sector.

COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Boahen Aidoo emphasized that this initiative is crucial for the industry’s survival, as swollen shoot diseases have ravaged farms, leading to reduced production.

He said rehabilitation efforts include cutting down diseased trees, nursing and planting seedlings, and maintaining farms before handing them over to farmers.

Contrary to media reports, Mr Aidoo clarified that the GH¢3.4 billion administrative expense was not spent at the head office but rather on supporting cocoa production and farmers’ welfare.

The Deputy CEO, Ray Ankrah, also highlighted that the audited accounts and the Auditor General’s report show a clear breakdown of the expenses, including GH¢943 million spent on productivity enhancement programs.

This investment is expected to yield positive results, with COCOBOD predicting over 800,000 metric tons of cocoa production in the 2024/25 season.

The rehabilitation efforts will not only increase production but also make cocoa farming more attractive to the youth, ensuring the sector’s long-term sustainability.

COCOBOD’s commitment to reviving the industry is evident in its prudent measures to improve fortunes, leading to a GH¢2.3 billion profit last year.

-BY Daniel Bampoe