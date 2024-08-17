Sammi Awuku Wins Hearts In Kwamoso

In a heartwarming display of political connection, Sammi Awuku, the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region, won over the hearts of the Chiefs and people of Kwamoso in his constituency.

Accompanied by a delegation from the Democrats Union of Africa, Awuku’s courtesy visit was a masterclass in political engagement.

As he shared the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for economic prosperity, Sammi Awuku’s passion and sincerity shone through, resonating deeply with the community.

His willingness to listen to and address their concerns demonstrated a genuine commitment to serving their needs.

The Chiefs and residents of Kwamoso, eager for meaningful change, were inspired by Awuku’s message and charisma.

His promise to return to the community was met with enthusiasm, as they pledged their support for his candidacy.

The encounter was a testament to Awuku’s ability to connect with the grassroots, fostering a sense of hope and optimism for a brighter future.

As he departed Kwamoso, Sammi Awuku left behind a trail of promise and anticipation, cementing his position as a formidable candidate in the upcoming December elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe