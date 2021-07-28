NDC Cries Over Annulment Of Assin-North Parliamentary Elections

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has indicated its readiness to challenge the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court on the dual-citizenship case involving the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-North, Joe Gyaakye Quayson.

The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North Constituency and ordered for fresh elections.

The NDC Caucus said the judge erred in Law and a fact, saying it is a travesty of justice.

“We in the Minority remain unshaken, we are confident that it is our seat and would remain our seat,” the Minority said.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said this when he addressed a press conference in Parliament, in Accra.

“But it is worrying we don’t want to believe that the courts of Ghana have been captured and become forums being used surreptitiously to tilt the balance of power, and to weaken the time-tested historical notion of checks and balances,” Mr Iddrisu said.

“Justice must not only be done but must manifestly be seen to be done,” he added.

Mr Iddrisu said even when the Supreme Court directed Mr Quayson and his legal team to file the appropriate legal motions for the matter to be referred to the Supreme Court, he was denied that.

“This is repugnant and affront to fair trial guaranteed under Article 19 of the 1992 Constitution,” he said, adding that: “Danger begets our democracy with these developments.”

Mr Iddrisu said with the current development in the country, the Minority’s cooperation with the government was likely to suffer.

“But as I have assured you, we remain unshaken, we remain very resolved but cooperation will suffer.”

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, reacting to the Minority’s press conference, said even before the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic was sworn-in, the Majority Side had raised the issue of illegibility relating to the Assin North MP.

He said the Majority Caucus had given caution on the implication of the MP to take part in the election of the Speaker and that, from the court’s ruling, the Majority Side had been vindicated.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh debunked claims by the Minority Leader, which sought to claim government’s influence in the case, as totally flawed and should be rejected outright.

He said if one looked at the provisions in the law, especially Article 94 (2a), and the Canadian Citizens Act all put together, they anchored the ruling of the court.

He said any law-abiding citizen who did not agree with a ruling of a court could file for a review or an appeal, adding that the Minority should not drag in the Executive.

GNA