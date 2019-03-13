NDC Declares 3 Days Of Mourning For Late Chairman

The late Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared three days of mourning in honour of its former National Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei.

Dr. Adjei died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness in the early hours of Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

The party in a statement stated that: “during this period all party flags should fly at half-mast and all party activities suspended.”

In view of this development, the Induction ceremony of the Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 has been postponed indefinitely.

“As a consequence, the NEC Meeting and the Induction Ceremony of the Flagbearer scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday 13th March 2019 has been postponed and a new date will be communicated in due course.”, the statement read.

Dr. Adjei until his passing was a member of the Council of Elders of the party, a former Member of Parliament for Biakoye Constituency, a former PNDC Deputy Secretary for Volta Region and Former PNDC Deputy Secretary for Industries, Science & Technology.

He also served as a Former Minister for Lands & Forestry, Former Minister for Food & Agriculture and Former Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the 4th Republic.

