NDC Deputy Scribe Exposes Party Over Tamale Bloody Fight

In a shocking turn of events, Mustapha Gbande, a Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has contradicted the party’s claim that their National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, had no knowledge of the recent conflict in the Northern Region.

Gbande revealed that Nketiah was present in the region on a reconciliatory mission when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Gbande further alleged that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, has been attempting to incite conflict within the NDC.

According to Gbande, Bawumia has been visiting NDC party executives late at night with the aim of persuading them to support him in his bid for political power in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This accusation comes after a physical altercation between Hajia Razak Shamima, the Northern Regional Treasurer, and Gbewa, the Regional Vice Chairman, over party funds at the NDC’s regional office on January 14, 2023.

Gbande stated, “Yesterday, there was no meeting in the Northern Region. What ensued between two executives of the Northern Region was an incident that occurred at the regional office of the NDC. The only reason why they would do this is that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has decided to invade the homes of NDC stakeholders in the North, secretly going to their houses at night with his driver alone.”

He further accused Dr Bawumia of neglecting his role as the head of the economic management team and instead focusing on deepening the divisions within the NDC to gain popularity in the Northern Region.

Meanwhile, Gbande clarified that the NDC is yet to receive an official report from the region detailing the events that transpired during the conflict.

As tensions rise within the NDC, it remains to be seen how this revelation by the Deputy General Secretary will impact the party’s internal dynamics and future electoral prospects.

By Vincent Kubi