Cheddar Announces Presidential Bid With ‘Sweet Girls’

Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has announced his intention to run for president in the upcoming election on December 7, 2024 as independent candidate.

In a recent interview on Citi TV, Cheddar expressed disappointment at the government’s management of the economy and vowed to rescue the nation from further suffering.

Despite facing multiple challenges in registering his political party, Cheddar who is seen sandwiched with girls and his cubs has decided to run as an independent candidate. “We wanted to register a political party, but they didn’t give us a license. We are still moving with our movement. I’m running in the December polls as an independent presidential candidate because they didn’t give us any license or even provisional license. You will see me on the ballot on December 7. The governance of the country is poor, the government is the problem. We need to be responsible for the leaders we choose,” he emphasized.

Cheddar further emphasized his commitment to the empowerment of the youth and the creation of job opportunities. “In the last 4 decades, between the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, there hasn’t been any young person who has dared to stand up and say he’s coming. I’m the unifier between the youth and the government. I’m for the people who need change; I’m for the neutral people, and I don’t belong to any political party. We aim to build a middle-income nation by creating jobs for the youth,” he promised.

The real estate mogul outlined his proposed policies, which include investing in affordable housing for the youth and offering loans to graduates to purchase apartments. “In our plan for Wonder World, we have a solid development that we want to introduce to universities; it’s called graduates. We will give them loans to buy apartments, which is a charity focus. Ghana is developing affordable homes and they say it’s affordable homes but are charging people $60,000 to $80,000. And these developments are not integrated. We plan to invest in affordable housing, with integration, and I have to do it right. Affordable housing needs basic infrastructure that will be put in place, including sewerage, internet, planning, and wiring,” Cheddar assured the public.

With his New Force Movement gaining momentum, Cheddar also revealed that his campaign has offices in all 16 regions of Ghana. This widespread presence showcases his determination to work closely with people from all walks of life and to address the concerns of citizens nationwide.

As the race for the presidency heats up, Ghanaians are eagerly watching the emergence of Cheddar as a formidable candidate. With his charismatic appeal and promises to revolutionize the economy and empower the youth, Nana Kwame Bediako seeks to steer the nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

By Vincent Kubi