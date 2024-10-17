NDC Disowns Comedian DKB’s 24-Hour Economy Advert

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from a campaign advert created by comedian DKB, explaining the party’s 24-hour economy policy ahead of the upcoming general elections.

DKB, a renowned Ghanaian stand-up comedian, TV presenter, actor, and event host, has been supporting the NDC in the upcoming December 7 elections.

However, his attempt to explain John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy in a campaign video was met with ridicule on social media.

The comedian’s video aimed to convey that businesses and banking institutions would operate around the clock, but netizens interpreted the message differently.

This led to widespread criticism, with many questioning the effectiveness of DKB’s advertising strategy.

In response to the controversy, the NDC’s National Communications Bureau released a statement emphasizing the need for message harmony and effective communication.

The party urged sympathizers to contact the bureau for clearance and guidance before producing campaign adverts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe