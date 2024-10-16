NDC Betrayed Me- DKB Cries Out

Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has publicly expressed his disappointment and feelings of betrayal by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a recent press statement.

This shocking revelation has sparked intense debate and raised questions about the party’s internal dynamics.

DKB’s anguish stems from the NDC’s disavowal of his campaign advert explaining the party’s 24-hour economy policy.

The comedian had created the advert to support John Mahama’s presidential bid, but it was met with ridicule and misinterpretation on social media.

The NDC’s National Communications Bureau swiftly distanced themselves from DKB’s advert, advising party sympathizers to seek clearance before producing campaign materials.

This move aimed to ensure “message harmony and effective communication”.

However, DKB feels betrayed, believing the party’s press statement has armed his enemies.

In a video, he said :I’m extremely disappointed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their recent press statement. Instead of supporting my efforts to promote the party’s 24-hour economy policy, they have distanced themselves from me and my advert”.

He continued “The NDC statement has now been seized upon by my enemies, who are using it to mock and ridicule me. It’s unacceptable that the party I’m trying to support has made my enemies stronger”.

“I created the advert with the best of intentions, to help explain the party’s policy and support John Mahama’s presidential bid. But now, my efforts have been undermined by the very party I was trying to help,” he added.

“I feel betrayed and let down by the NDC’s actions. Their statement has not only harmed my reputation but also weakened my resolve to continue supporting the party”.

“I implore the NDC to reconsider their approach and support their loyal supporters, rather than leaving us vulnerable to attack,” he cries out.

-BY Daniel Bampoe