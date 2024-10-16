EC Disqualifies NDC Candidate For Amenfi Central

In a shocking turn of events, the Electoral Commission has disqualified the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, from contesting the Amenfi Central Constituency seat in the upcoming December 7 election.

According to documents obtained, the disqualification stems from an interlocutory injunction issued by the High Court in Sekondi on May 31, 2024.

The court ordered that Joana Gyan Cudjoe be restrained from holding herself out as the duly elected NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Background of the Controversy

The injunction was granted in response to a suit filed by Gyedu Frimpong and four others against Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the NDC, and the Electoral Commission.

The plaintiffs contested Gyan Cudjoe’s candidacy, leading to the court’s decision.

Electoral Commission’s Stance

In a letter dated October 10, 2024, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations for the Electoral Commission, informed Gyan Cudjoe of her disqualification.

The commission cited its obligation to adhere to the court’s order, which has neither been stayed nor vacated.

NDC’s Response

Meanwhile the top hierarchy of the party hasn’t officially responded but the Constituency Executives in a statement earlier today accused the Electoral Commission (EC) officials and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disqualify their parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, from contesting the upcoming elections.

The NDC claimed Dr. Bossman Asare and Fuseini Adonis Kweku, in collaboration with the NPP, were planning to discredit Madam Joana’s candidacy.

The party emphasized that there was no basis for disqualification, as Joana had undergone the proper re-election process supervised by the EC after the initial primaries were annulled.

The NDC vowed to resist any attempts to disqualify Joana, stating that they will not allow self-serving EC officials to undermine democracy for the NPP’s gain.

The party warned that if the alleged plot succeeds, there will be no elections in Amenfi Central.

BY Daniel Bampoe