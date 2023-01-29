NDC Elders Probe Asiedu Nketiah Parliamentary Coup

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The Council of Elders of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has initiated steps to investigate the matters which has arose following the changes in Minority leadership of the party in Parliament.

According to the Council, it will act expeditiously on the petition and related matters.

“While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.

“The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united,” Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu

Chairman of the Council said in a press statement acknowledging receipt of a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions.

It urged all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

Find copy of the full statement below:

*PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NDC COUNCIL OF ELDERS ON THE RECENT CHANGES IN NDC PARLIAMENTARY CAUCUS LEADERSHIP.*

The Council of Elders of the NDC acknowledges receipt of a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions.

The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.

The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united.

We urge all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian people.

Signed.

Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu

Chairman

Signed.

By Vincent Kubi