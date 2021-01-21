NDC Guru Pushes Anyidoho’s Expulsion

Koku Anyidoho

The Deputy Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono Region, Eric Adjei, yesterday petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) to immediately expel a former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, from the party.

The call for the expulsion of Koku Anyidoho from the opposition NDC, according to Eric Adjei, is premised on certain misconducts, utterances, and ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and widely circulated on social media as well as in the mainstream media.

Eric Adjei in his petition said that former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho had consistently on his official Twitter handle made pronouncements which damaged the reputation of the party and brought the image of the party into disrepute.

The petitioner catalogued some of the recent tweets of Koku Anyidoho, that on January 16, 2021, Koku was reported to have said that the news portals should not refer to him (Koku) as the NDC Deputy General Secretary because the General Secretary of the party, John Asiedu Nketiah had decreed that he (Koku) does not have the locus to speak on behalf of the party.

“On January 10, 2021, he tweeted that President Akufo-Addo is a product of the Nkrumah Ideological Institute and I shall support him to succeed.

“On January 15, 2021, he tweeted — Ghana has a President and a Vice President. Ghana has a Speaker of Parliament. We now have an NPP majority side of Parliament as declared by the Speaker. Ghana has a Chief Justice. It is only sick minds that will say that Ghana is a Banana Republic,” the petitioner said.

Eric Adjei further argued that despite all these remarks, it was untenable for Koku Anyidoho to publicly claim that he was still a ‘loyal NDC member’.

The petitioner therefore wants the NEC of NDC to consider his petition and refer same to the National Disciplinary Committee to expel Koku Anyidoho from the party because his recent utterances and attitude go contrary to Articles 39 and 40 of the party’s constitution.

According to the petitioner, Article 39 of the party’s constitution implores on every member of the party to faithfully (a) ensure unity and cohesion of the party at all times (b) defend the name of the party as well as its decisions (c) implement all lawful decisions of the party.

The petitioner said based on Article 40 of the party’s constitution, which spells out the punishments for members who breach Article 39 that includes expulsion and suspension, he (petitioner) wants Koku Anyidoho to be expelled from the party since (Koku) had evidently breached Article 39(a),(b) and (c) of the party’s constitution.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr