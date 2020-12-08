NDC Has Not Learned From 2016 Elections, We’ll Still Maintain Majority In Parliament – NPP

John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party says it will maintain a parliamentary majority in the next parliament.

According to the party, it is obvious that from the results declared in the various constituencies, the NPP will still maintain a parliamentary majority.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, made this known at a press conference held around 3:15am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He said the NPP was now the most dominate party in Mahama’s home region, controlling four seats out of seven.

The NDC has obviously from the press conference held today, not learned from the 2016 elections, he said.

He said the NDC still did not have a strong coalition mechanism.

According to him, yesterday’s election was the most credible and transparent election in the history of Ghana and the credit must go to the Jean Mensa-led EC.

Mr. Boadu said the NPP’s press conference was in response to what he described “NDC flip flop” press conference.

He said the NDC’s campaigns were not based on issues but lies.

According to him, the NPP will refrain from declaring results and will leave that to the EC.

By Melvin Tarlue