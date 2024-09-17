NDC Hits Streets Against EC Over Voter Register

Today, September 17, the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is staging a protest against the Electoral Commission (EC) across the 16 Regions to demand a forensic audit of the voter register ahead of the December 7 general elections.

This move comes after the EC shared the provisional voter register with political parties, and the NDC claims to have uncovered discrepancies.

On Monday, the Ghana Police Service issued a stern warning to the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of their nationwide protest against the Electoral Commission (EC).

The police have pledged to maintain law and order during the demonstration, but have also cautioned the NDC to conduct themselves peacefully.

At a press briefing on Monday, September 16, 2024, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Police Public Affairs, emphasized that the police were fully equipped to provide security throughout the demonstration.

She reminded the NDC of their responsibilities under the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491), which outlines the requirements for organizing public demonstrations.

“We would like to once again give assurance that the police will ensure the maintenance of security, law, and order throughout the exercise and beyond,” she stated.

“However, we will not hesitate to deal with anyone who misbehaves or engages in any unlawful activity.”

The NDC’s protest is in response to alleged discrepancies in the voter register managed by the EC.

The party plans to submit petitions to the EC’s regional offices and headquarters in Accra, expressing frustration over what they believe to be flaws in the voter register ahead of the 2024 elections.

This is not the first time the NDC has expressed concerns over the voter register.

In recent months, the party has been vocal about alleged irregularities and has called for the EC to address these issues.

-BY Daniel Bampoe