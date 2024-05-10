NDC Hoodlums Fired Gunshots, Attacked Us – Peace Council Disputes Asiedu Nketiah Claims

The National Peace Council (NPC) has responded to recent media reports concerning the events surrounding the 2020 general elections, refuting claims made by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia.

According to the NPC, the statement attributed to Asiedu Nketiah do not align with the actual sequence of events as documented by the Council.

The NPC clarified that as part of its election monitoring efforts during the 2020 elections, an “Elections Situation Room” was established at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The Council engaged in strategic discussions with key stakeholders, including political parties such as the NDC and NPP, the Electoral Commission (EC), and security services as needed.

On the evening of December 8, 2020, following a press conference by the then General Secretary of the NDC calling for NPC intervention in certain grievances, attempts were made to contact the then General Secretary for a potential meeting to address the issues raised. When direct communication proved unsuccessful, NPC representatives visited the NDC head office later that night seeking engagement with NDC leadership.

The NPC stated that during this visit to the NDC office, they were met with hostility and attacked by a mob, resulting in damage to a Council vehicle. Subsequently, after the NPC departed the NDC office during the altercation, they received a request from a senior NDC member to convene at the office of Former President John Mahama the following day at 10 am for a proposed meeting.

On December 9, 2020, the NPC convened at former President Mahama’s office for a meeting with NDC representatives. The gathering was reportedly proceeding peacefully until approximately 40 minutes into the meeting when a mob disrupted the proceedings. Following intervention by NDC leadership, the intruding mob eventually left the meeting room but continued with gunshots within the premises of the former President’s office. Additionally, one of the vehicles transporting NPC members sustained damage as they departed the location.

The NPC’s clarification provides a different perspective on the incidents during the election period, highlighting the challenges and disruptions faced by the Council in its efforts to mediate and promote peaceful dialogue among political factions.

The discrepancies between the NDC’s account and the NPC’s version underscore the complexity of the post-election landscape and the varying narratives surrounding the events of 2020.

By Vincent Kubi